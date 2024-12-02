This development aims to enhance the operational efficiency and usability of its cryptocurrency platform for millions of retail users worldwide. The expansion of these services will be managed through Crypto.com’s regional hub in Dubai.

The initiative is supported by Standard Chartered and operates under the regulatory framework provided by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). This regulatory environment is designed to support the growth of digital assets while maintaining security and compliance standards.





Initially, the new services are available to users in the United Arab Emirates, who can access various retail products through the Crypto.com App, including the ability to buy, sell, and trade over 250 cryptocurrencies. The service will gradually become available to users globally, providing similar features and enhanced financial infrastructure for transactions.





Details of the expansion

Standard Chartered is facilitating Crypto.com’s operations by offering banking and payment solutions for client money accounts, which allows for near-real-time processing of deposits and withdrawals in USD, EUR, and AED on the platform.

This expansion follows Crypto.com's approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the launch of its exchange for institutional investors in April 2024.

Crypto.com, established in 2016, serves over 100 million customers globally and focuses on regulatory compliance, security, and privacy. Standard Chartered is an international banking group with a presence in several key global markets, providing a range of banking services and supporting various economic agendas.