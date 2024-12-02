This offering complements the already available Crypto.com App for retail users and will offer US institutional traders a technologically advanced crypto trading platform, featuring global liquidity and low latency.











Crypto.com Exchange’s features

The initial testing of the Crypto.com Exchange in the US was in 2022. Since then, the company kept investing in the Exchange’s technological capabilities and banking rails. Since its launch, Crypto.com Exchange customers can trade over 300 cryptocurrencies and 480 trading pairs on a platform built with industry-leading security and compliance features.

The trading interface is optimised for speed and responsiveness, and its widget-based design is fully customisable, enabling users to drag and drop elements like charts and order books for a personalised trading experience.

The offering caters to both active traders with key features such as advanced order types and sub-account creation for portfolio management, and more passive users who can implement strategies using a selection of robust trading bots, including DCA, GRID, and TWAP.

Users can fund their Crypto.com Exchange account via direct Fedwire transfer from their local bank accounts. Through the USD Bundle balance on the platform, customers can withdraw USD or USDC at a 1:1 ratio with no conversion fees or spreads incurred.

Institutional clients will also benefit from instant transfers via CUBIX, OTC trading services, support by FIX 4.4, WebSockets, and REST APIs. These features are meant to provide a low latency trading experience. Additionally, the Market Maker and VIP Programmes offer exclusive fee incentives, access to industry events, market insights, and 24/7 client support.

The Crypto.com Exchange features maker fees as low as 0%, and users can benefit from further incentives through other actions as well, making it a cost-efficient trading venue. Its matching engine can scale to support up to 64 million transactions per second with a 370-nanosecond matching latency, all while maintaining 24/7/365 uptime and zero-downtime upgrades.

Eligible users of the Crypto.com Exchange in the US can begin onboarding on the site or the Crypto.com Exchange app. Retail users in supported jurisdictions in the US can continue to use the Crypto.com App.