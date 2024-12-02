Crypto.com launches crypto-linked Visa Card in Australia





The card allows customers to convert their cryptocurrencies into Australian dollars and pay with their card anywhere Visa is accepted.

Perks offered with the card include up to 8% back on all spending. The card programme also includes complimentary airport lounge access and 100% rebates for Spotify, Netflix, and Amazon Prime subscriptions. There are no annual or monthly fees.

The company has been investing in developing local technology solutions that are compliant with, and satisfy, the needs of its Australian customers. It has acquired an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL), is a member of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) and is registered with AUSTRAC.