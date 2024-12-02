Crypto.com launches Amy, an AI-supported initiative

Amy is an AI companion that can help users learn about the crypto industry with near real-time information about specific tokens and projects, as well as details on price listings and historical events.











Faster access to information

The service is intended to work as a crypto expert resource for the average user, anchored in deep learning and data to help capture opportunities in the fast-moving crypto sector. The underlying technology of Amy is based on ChatGPT from OpenAI, but it is being further trained with specific case examples to provide more accurate and relevant results for Crypto.com users.

This pilot project is in its Beta phase and is currently available to select users when using Crypto.com/Price. Access to Amy will be steadily scaled to more Crypto.com users over the coming weeks. Crypto.com will also introduce Amy to additional Crypto.com experiences over time, including within the Crypto.com App.

Officials from Crypto.com said that as with other businesses and sectors, they see incredible potential and opportunity in the convergence of AI with the crypto industry and their platform specifically. They are excited to be testing this emerging technology through their Amy pilot project. They are bullish on the innovation of AI in crypto, and they look forward to continuing to enhance the utility of Amy and deploy additional AI-powered capabilities.





Disclaimer

Amy does not provide financial or investment advice, and as this is a pilot in its Beta phase, the technology is still continuously learning. Learnings from this pilot will be applied to Amy’s continued rollout, as well as future AI-powered projects from Crypto.com.