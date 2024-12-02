Crypto.com is investigated by BaFin and withdraws from Germany

Crypto.com stated that it acted as a tied agent for CM-Equity. In the terms and conditions, it informed the users that they were de facto customers of CM-Equity. The Crypto.com brand is primarily used as a middleman, seeing as both the technical infrastructure and identification of customers (KYC) must run through a BaFin-regulated company, which in this case would be CM-Equity.

According to information from Finance Forward, the two companies aimed to work together in February 2022. However, now, all reference to CM-Equity has disappeared from the Crypto.com website. The registration of Foris DAX MT Limited, the company behind Crypto.com, as a contractually bound agent with the Bafin also expired in August 2022.





The Crypto.com app is still available to download Germany, but no longer in German. As reported by Finance Forward, the company stated upon request that Crypto.com had a relationship with CM-Equity and that relationship was properly documented at the time. Crypto.com, therefore, stated it had acquired all clients in the European Economic Area, including those residing in Germany, through its licensed and authorised entities.