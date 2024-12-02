Crypto.com introduces Earn Plus





Crypto.com users can now allocate up to USD 1 million per token. This is in addition to the existing Crypto Earn allocation limits, providing users with greater flexibility to allocate their assets and consequently earn more rewarding returns.





Earn Plus offers a single rate and allocations are not subject to the existing tiering structure. This allows users to make use of the same rate on their entire allocation, according to their CRO lockup and deposit term. This approach aims to simplify the calculation of total rewards, allowing for a more straightforward and transparent experience.













As per the press release, Crypto.com will offer PayPal USD (PYUSD), a new addition to the platform, along with USD Coin (USDC), at the launch of Earn Plus. The company has also stated that it intends to introduce more tokens in the future.

More about Crypto.com and its recent launches

Based in Singapore, Crypto.com is a platform for crypto trading, investing, and spending. The platform has more than 80 million users worldwide. The exchange supports almost 300 crypto assets and enables users to trade assets at relatively low fees.





In May 2023, Crypto.com rolled out Amy, an Artificial Intelligence initiative to help users navigate the crypto industry. Amy is an AI companion that can help users learn about crypto with near real-time information about specific tokens and projects, as well as details on price listings and historical events. The service is intended to work as a crypto expert resource for the average user, anchored in deep learning and data. The underlying technology of Amy is based on ChatGPT from OpenAI, but it was being further trained with specific case examples to provide more accurate and relevant results for Crypto.com users.



