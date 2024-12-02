



Crypto.com’s solutions are leveraged by over 100 million customers, with the company focusing on regulatory compliance, security, and privacy.

Obtaining complete regulatory approval will allow Crypto.com to offer its comprehensive range of crypto services throughout the EU. This will be done under a simplified and robust framework, significantly increasing transparency within the sector.

Representatives from Crypto.com expressed their strong support for the MiCA regulation, believing it will provide much-needed clarity and promote a more unified approach to regulating the industry across the European Union. They emphasised that this regulation will increase confidence in the crypto sector. Crypto.com remains committed to responsible growth in the EU, which is an important and expanding hub for crypto investment. The company is eager to collaborate with the EU to ensure ongoing compliance with MiCA regulations.

More news on Crypto.com

In December 2024, Crypto.com announced a partnership with ALL, the loyalty program and booking platform of Accor, aimed at supporting the conversion of cryptocurrency into loyalty points.

This initiative allowed Crypto.com users to transform over 20 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cronos, into ALL Reward points via the Crypto.com app. Initially launched in the UK, EU, and Switzerland, the programme was used to redeem points for hotel stays and experiences at more than 5,600 Accor properties globally.

At that time, representatives from Crypto.com underlined that this partnership supported the company's goal of incorporating cryptocurrency into daily spending and payment methods. They mentioned that the collaboration offered benefits for all members and Crypto.com users, facilitating simplified conversions from crypto to points. Additionally, they pointed out the potential for enabling all members to exchange loyalty points for cryptocurrency in the future.