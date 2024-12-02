Crypto.com extends fiat deposits and withdrawals for institutional accounts





This partnership enables institutional users to transfer funds from the traditional financial world to the crypto world. Institutional users can transfer USD from their bank accounts and receive USD Coin (USDC) at a 1:1 ratio in the Crypto.com Exchange. Crypto.com does not charge any fees for deposits.

When making deposits, institutional users need to wire transfer their USD funds with a unique code provided by Circle, and Circle will take care of the processing, storage, and USD-to-USDC conversion. They will then receive their funds in their Crypto Wallet within three business days.