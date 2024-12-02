Crypto.com expands to Cyprus, launches Google Pay purchasing

This approval will allow Crypto.com to offer a suite of products and services to customers in Cyprus in compliance with local regulations.

The announcement follows Crypto.com also receiving registration in Greece from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, registration in Italy from the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM), in-principle approval for a Major Payment Institution License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and provisional approval of its Virtual Asset License from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

Recently, Crypto.com has launched the Google Pay in-app purchase feature, allowing users to purchase crypto. Google Pay is a way to make in-app purchases on mobile devices, allowing users to make payments with Android phones, tablets, or watches.

To use this feature, users must first add their credit/debit card to their Google Pay. After setting up their Google Pay with their bank card, users will be able to use the service in a secure way to purchase 250+ coins in the Crypto.com App.