Crypto.com expands its crypto card in Europe using i2c's processing platform

This expansion follows agile integrations between the two companies over the past three years in Singapore, the US and most, recently, the UK, making Crypto.com’s card program widely available globally. Consumers now have access to an end-to-end crypto ecosystem consisting of a crypto payments card, a wallet app to buy, sell and earn crypto as well as cashback rewards as one spends.

Interest in digital currencies is increasing as the global economic crisis and resulting government stimulus packages push national debt to unprecedented levels, driving a concern around a post-pandemic recession caused by hyper-inflation, according to the official press release.

A Crypto.com-sponsored research study from The Economist Intelligence Unit reports, for the first time, mainstream consumers in cryptocurrency, with 20% of respondents who do not use crypto today reporting they plan to begin using it in 2021.

According to the study, consumers see online payments as the primary role in supporting digital currencies (34%). While overall knowledge of established cryptocurrencies remains low, over half of consumers (54%) report they would consider using new digital currencies issued and backed by governments.