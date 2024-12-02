Crypto.com exchange launches OTC solution

The portal makes it possible for these users to receive instant quotations for over-the-counter (OTC) block trades, which is traditionally carried out manually.

This solution enables large-volume traders to buy or sell trading pairs at a pre-approved price using a backend quoting engine that is reportedly able to provide a quote within seconds. Institutional and VIP clients can now take advantage of market conditions and execute large trades quickly with this user-friendly portal.

Currently, only select institutional and retail VIPs can access the portal. Access for all institutional users and VIP tiers will be opened soon.