Crypto.com Canada secures restricted dealer status

The registration, granted on 8 May 2025, allows operations while the company pursues full registration as an investment dealer and seeks membership with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organisation (CIRO).

This latest development follows Crypto.com’s earlier commitment to Canadian regulatory compliance, having signed a Pre-Registration Undertaking with the Canadian Securities Administrators and the Ontario Securities Commission in August 2022. That move marked the platform as the first among its peers to formally commit to registration requirements under Canada’s evolving crypto oversight framework.

Ongoing compliance and custody arrangements

During the registration process, the company introduced new operational safeguards and expanded its compliance systems specific to the Canadian market. Representatives from Crypto.com stated that these changes were intended to strengthen customer asset protections in alignment with regulatory expectations.

Digital asset custody for Canadian customers will be handled by Crypto.com Custody Trust Company, a chartered non-depository trust company regulated by the New Hampshire Banking Department. According to company officials, the custodian will also serve other registered crypto trading platforms operating under Canadian securities guidelines.

The restricted dealer registration adds to a growing collection of regulatory permissions obtained by the Crypto.com group, which includes licences in jurisdictions such as the European Union, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.





What else has Crypto.com been up to?

Crypto.com has been keeping itself busy in 2025, partnering with companies such as Dubai Finance and Lynq. The company signed a MoU with Dubai Finance in May 2025 to facilitate government service fee payments using cryptocurrency and worked with Lynq to enable Crypto.com’s institutional clients to leverage access to a network of digital asset market participants.

In addition, Crypto.com announced a strategic partnership with Green Dot Corporation to improve its Embedded Finance offerings for US-based users.

The partnership aimed to introduce new banking and money management features through the integration of Green Dot’s Arc platform, further strengthening Crypto.com’s position in the evolving landscape of crypto banking and digital financial services.