Crypto.com, Booking.com to offer travel discounts

Crypto.com users who make Booking.com reservations in the App can enjoy up to 25% off accommodations, according to the official press release and those who pay via their Crypto.com Visa Card can get up to 8% back on spending.

According to Booking.com, 65% of consumers are excited to travel again in 2021, though the majority (62%) expect to be more price-conscious when researching for their next trip.

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves over 5 million customers today, providing them with an alternative to traditional financial services through the Crypto.com App, the Crypto.com Visa Card, the Crypto.com Exchange, and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet.