The Crypto.com Visa Card is the largest in its category globally with a cryptocurrency capability and is accepted by more than 80 million merchants that work with Visa. The card can be used by clients for everyday shopping and offers a variety of card member benefits and CRO Rewards across various tier levels. There are five tiers of cards available, with cashback rewards of up to 5%.

According to Crypto.com, the company plans to introduce more digital services and payment features once the self-issuance of the card commences. Company officials confirmed their plans to provide their customers with more ways to engage with cryptos as a mode of payment for goods and services. Moreover, in order to improve its portfolio of offerings, the company plans to strengthen its global partnership with Visa.

Crypto.com is on an expansion spree in 2022

While Crypto.com is on the right track to self-issue Visa credit cards with crypto capabilities in Singapore, the company has also expanded in other parts of the world in 2022.

For instance, in September 2022, the cryptocurrency platform was registered in France as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). With this registration, the platform could launch a suite of products and services in compliance with local regulations to customers in France.

The registration is mandatory for all companies that want to provide digital asset custody and trading services such as buying or selling digital assets in legal tender in France. According to officials from Crypto.com, the European market is very important for the long-term growth and success of the platform.

In August 2022, Crypto.com has signed a pre-registration undertaking with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) and became the first international cryptocurrency platform to be officially regulated in Canada. This milestone reinforced the company’s intent to offer crypto products and services in line with the OSC’s regulations.

In July 2022, Crypto.com has expanded into Cyprus by receiving regulatory approval from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). This approval allowed Crypto.com to offer a suite of products and services to customers in Cyprus in compliance with local regulations.

The announcement follows Crypto.com also receiving registration in Greece from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, as well as registration in Italy from the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM), and provisional approval of its Virtual Asset License from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.