Crypto.com app accepts Apple Pay

According to the company, Apple Pay is a fast, easy, and secure payment method which allows users to purchase crypto within the Crypto.com App. The current credit and debit card fees and trading limits for crypto purchases will continue to apply.

Apple Pay allows users to make in-app purchases from the Crypto.com iOS App on iPhone. To use this feature, users must first add their credit/debit card to Apple Wallet on iPhone.

After adding their bank card to Apple Wallet, users will be able to use Apple Pay as a way to make crypto purchases in the Crypto.com App.