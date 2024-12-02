Crypto.com announces Exchange public beta exit

On this platform users can trade digital assets through its web interface, trading API, and Crypto.com App with low fees for both individual and corporate customers. The Exchange will progressively launch in all markets where the Crypto.com App is available. Crypto.com further revealed that it will offer Bitcoin Syndicate Special, featuring BTC at 50% off with USD 2 million allocation, according to crowdfundinsider.com.

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is aiming to accelerate the global transition to cryptocurrency. Its key products include the Crypto.com App, the MCO Visa Card, and the Crypto.com Chain. The platform recently announced it has reduced withdrawal fees for a total of 12 cryptocurrencies.