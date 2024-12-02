Crypto.com and TenX Visa cards get reactivated

The announcement follows the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) lift of restrictions imposed on Wirecard Card Solutions (WCS), restoring its services, according to The Block. The regulator had suspended WCS on June 26, 2020 since its parent company Wirecard is currently the subject of law enforcement agencies and insolvency proceedings after a USD 2.1 billion hole in accounts.

Crypto.com said it has resumed the operation of all Europe/ UK MCO Visa cards, while TenX said its Visa card and related services have been re-enabled. Cryptopay, however, is yet to announce the latest update. Last week, Cryptopay expected the WCS situation to improve hoped to see its cards ‘up and running again soon’, the online publication added.

Nevertheless, the FCA said it continues to monitor WCS to ensure that the company meets the conditions imposed and to protect customer money.