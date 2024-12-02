Crypto.com adds improvements to its DeFi wallet

Crypto.com first introduced its DeFi Wallet in January 2023 and integrated it with Crypto.com Pay to allow users to purchase cryptocurrencies securely using their credit or debit cards. Now, one of the most notable product upgrades includes rest-of-world support, as the solution was made available in more countries. Following the update, users in supported countries can use their credit or debit cards to purchase their favourite tokens, alongside existing payment methods.

The DeFi wallet also supports more cryptocurrencies, including MATIC, USDC, and DAI in addition to BTC, ETH, and CRO. Crypto.com revealed that it plans to provide support for even more cryptocurrencies in the future. CRO can be purchased in either the Cronos or Ethereum network, which makes it easier for users to deposit CRO on the network of their choice after payment is complete.

The purchasing process via Crypto.com Pay has been streamlined. Specifically, users interact with the wallet’s homepage and tap ‘Buy,’ select their desired asset, and select Crypto.com Pay as a new payment method. Once they are redirected to the Crypto.com Pay page, they are able to purchase cryptocurrency with their credit or debit card. At the time of writing, users can use Crypto.com Pay to purchase BTC, ETH, and CRO in the DeFi Wallet app.

Other developments from Crypto.com

In May 2023, Crypto.com introduced an artificial intelligence system named Amy, which was designed to help people navigate the crypto industry. Specifically, the AI companion provides information about the crypto industry with near real-time updates about specific tokens and projects, as well as details on price listings and historical events.

This pilot project is in its Beta phase at the time of writing and is only available to select users when using Crypto.com/Price. Access to Amy will expand to more Crypto.com users in the future, and the company plans to integrate the AI system into additional Crypto.com experiences including the Crypto.com App.

In March 2023, Crypto.com secured its MVP Preparatory License from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. In its preparatory stage, the MVP Phase allows for approved licensees to fulfil all of the pre-conditions required to undertake MVP market operations within the VARA Regime. Once it obtains its operational licence, Crypto.com will be able to extend its regulated virtual assets activities, including crypto exchange services, margin/leverage trading, and brokerage.