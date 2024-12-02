CryptoBLK, CargoX accelerate digitalisation in global trade and supply chains

The two companies plan to do this by integrating two blockchain platforms. CryptoBLK’s Atlas Elite, an open account trade finance solution and CargoX, a blockchain document transfer platform.

CryptoBLK is an enterprise DLT/blockchain technology company. Atlas Elite was designed to solve the obstacles to global trade: disconnected systems, heavy paper-based processes, and risk of fraud. Built on Corda blockchain, Atlas Elite enables corporates to carry out trade finance processes digitally and helps financiers reduce credit risks as authentic documents shared on the DLT platform are traceable with high transparency.

CargoX, a company specialising in document transfer solutions, provides contactless original document transfer in supply chain and adjacent industries. The platform lets companies avoid manually handling heaps of shipping and business paper documents. The CargoX platform is built atop the open, neutral Ethereum public blockchain.



