Crypto wallet Blockchain.com receives USD 120 million in new VC round

The new cash injection brings blockchain.com’s total funding amount to USD 190 million since its launch in 2012. The round was led by existing backers including Alphabet’s Google Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners as well as participation from hedge fund manager and Hayman Capital Management founder Kyle Bass, Access Industries and investment firms Moore Strategic Ventures, Rovida Advisers.

So far, crypto enthusiasts have created 65 million wallets via the company’s website and mobile app. Furthermore, according to the founder, almost 28% of all Bitcoin transactions since 2012 have been routed through the wallet’s platform.