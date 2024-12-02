Crypto startup Ramp gets USD 52.7 mln in Series A

The platform provides developers with a non-custodial payment infrastructure that allows for the collection of digital assets from exchanges and then embedding them into other platforms.

This Series A raise arrives six months since the company closed a USD 10.1 million seed round, and is now partnered with over 400 developers.

With its Ramp SDK, the startup is giving clients the ability to offer crypto-enabled services within a few hours. When multiple brands employ Ramp’s technology, there’s no need for consumers to enter the verification process for each individual payment gateway.

Founded in 2017, Ramp received approval from the UK’s FCA in July 2021, recently received the seal of approval from US FinCen – the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, allowing the company to legally operate in the US, also receiving an Open Banking license from The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) in 2020.