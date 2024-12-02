Crypto payments provider BCB Group raises USD 60 mln in Series A

The round was co-led by Foundation Capital with participation from BACKED VC, PayU (the e-payments business of Prosus), Digital Currency Group, Nexo, Wintermute, Menai Financial Group, Circle, Tokentus Investment, Cowa, Profluent Ventures, and LAUNCHub Ventures.

Previous investors North Island Ventures, Blockchain.com Ventures, Rockaway Blockchain Fund, Pantera and L1 Digital also participated in the round. The new financing will be used to accelerate BCB Group’s offerings of payments and banking services.

In March 2021, BCB Group had raised USD 4.5 million in strategic funding to snag more regulatory licenses. The round was co-led by North Island Ventures and Blockchain.com Ventures. The firm acquired fintech-focused Sutor Bank in December 2021, gaining control of a German bank to drive the group’s expansion in the European Union.