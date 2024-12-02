Crypto payments company NetCents to provide daily merchant settlements

Since the beginning of 2020, NetCents has been focused on encouraging merchants to adopt cryptocurrency as a payment method. The company identified that the largest pain point for merchant acceptance of cryptocurrency was delays in settlement time. Thus, the company added to its merchant offerings ‘daily payment functionalities’ available for all US-based merchants on the platform, according to marketwatch.com.

In order to scale daily settlements to all US-based merchants, the company integrated into ACH to eliminate all costs associated with merchant payouts for both the company and its merchants. In addition to the ACH integration, the capability to service large-scale daily settlements comes through a credit facility totalling USD 1.4 billion that enables NetCents to front-load US-based merchant settlements.