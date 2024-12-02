Crypto-mining marketplace gets breached, Bitcoin funds stolen

The incident appears to have taken place on December, 5, according to BeepingComputer, and many users complained about losing Bitcoin from their NiceHash wallets. At press time, the company’s marketplace was down, showing a maintenance message, with site operators announcing they are working to evaluate the total number of Bitcoin funds that were stolen. For security reasons, NiceHash advised users to change their passwords when the site returns online.

The service allows users to register and rent or buy cryptocurrency mining/hashing power. Users can rent their own mining equipment (cloud computing servers) or they can rent mining equipment (cloud computing servers) from others, splitting profits. As described on the NiceHash homepage, users can send earned currency in an external wallet, or they can store it in local “secure and insured BitGo Bitcoin deposit wallets”.