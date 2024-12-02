Crypto lender Celsius invests USD 54 mln in miner Core Scientific

The funding is part of Celsius’ planned USD 200 million investment in Bitcoin mining in North America, according to the company. The announcement comes just two days after Core Scientific said that it planned to list its shares on Nasdaq through a merger with Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition. The miner will have a value of USD 4.3 billion.

In June 2021, Celsius had joined the Bitcoin Mining Council, the voluntary organisation of miners and members of the Bitcoin community concerned about mining’s environmental impact.