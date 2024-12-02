Crypto Leaks' platform reports illegalities in the crypto world

Crypto Leaks launched to defend honest crypto communities by exposing big money corruption, attacks, and scams. The project’s first two cases uncover the events behind the mysterious price movement and attack on ICP token investors. An instrument called ICP-PERP issued on FTX manipulated the price before launch. The next case is about to come out in the near future.

Terra Luna has sent a shock wave through the crypto industry, giving speculation about market manipulation a fresh impetus. Speculations often remain so because of a lack of evidence. Crypto Leaks aims to change this.

Corrupt behaviour and market manipulation are not uncommon in the crypto space, and occur behind closed doors. Many unethical people have been attracted to the crypto industry by the chance to make fast money. They present themselves as being interested in the technology and social impact, as per the press release. It is difficult for outsiders to get a clear and transparent picture. Insiders get to set which tokens other investors think will be hot next, after taking their own positions beforehand, says Crypto Leaks.