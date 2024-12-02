Crypto investment platform nobank receives CHF 1 million

The platform was officially founded in February 2022 and is based in Zug. nobank aims to simplify access to crypto investments and the decentralised (financial) world. In the pre-seed financing round, the founders raised CHF 1 million with a small group of national and international investors. In addition, nobank has received more than CHF 120,000 in grants and prize money since 2021.

Users can invest in digital assets from as little as CHF 20 and their account can be set up in 2 minutes and loaded directly with the credit card. On the platform, nobank will mainly offer its customers decentralised financial products and products including a smart wallet that focuses on security, social recovery, and user-driven control. This enables direct access to crypto markets, tokenised assets, and investments across multiple blockchains, with transactions executed on scalable solutions and without intermediaries.

Furthermore, nobank users can access financial products that enable crypto investments, such as interest rate products with an annual interest rate of up to 10%. In further development phases, nobank credit and debit cards are to be added, which offer a crypto-fiat bridge for everyday use, as well as other decentralised financial products and Web3 education.