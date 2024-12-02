Crypto exchange Liquid enables Stellar USDC

Liquid is adding multi-chain support for USDC by expanding into a Stellar-based version. By bringing multi-chain support for selected cryptocurrencies, Liquid is looking to increase interoperability, solve issues arising from recent spikes in blockchain fees, and improve service levels for their customers.

Liquid will provide users with fee-free USDC withdrawal capabilities to help its customers maximise benefits of the digital currency, as the press release says. Thanks to the multi-chain integration, Liquid’s customers can now choose which network they want for USDC withdrawals.