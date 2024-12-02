Crypto exchange Gemini to expand in Asia

The cryptocurrency platform aims to set up operations in the region to make use of the demand in the two markets. The planned expansion won’t be entirely unfamiliar as the exchange has positive consensus in the markets, having established an office in Singapore.

The crypto firm would be building satellite offices across South East Asia, including Hong Kong and Australia. Gemini offers support for trading in Hong Kong dollar (HKD) and Australian dollar (AUD), which is also another boost.

The company did not disclose the specifics of the expansion plan so there is no timeline for the process at present. The expansion will allow traders and investors alike in the Asia Pacific region to invest, trade and hold different digital assets on the platform. The security will also be guaranteed according to the press release.