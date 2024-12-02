Crypto exchange Gemini chooses Eventus Systems for trade surveillance

Gemini has adopted the cloud-based version of Gemini’s platform Validus on a T+1 basis for market surveillance that identifies a range of potential market manipulation behaviours. The signing marks the sixth major exchange in the digital asset space to turn to Eventus for trade surveillance, according to aithority.com.

As related by Gemini staff, the digital asset space is constantly changing, and working with a solution that is tailored for the company’s market needs is critical. Eventus’ solution combines machine-learning and automation capabilities alongside a high-touch support model.