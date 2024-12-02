The registration from the authorities of Lithuania, one of the emerging digital asset markets in Europe, will enhance Bitget’s international reach. Lithuania is a popular haven for cryptocurrency and blockchain projects and is one of the innovative countries in the EU in terms of crypto legislation formation. Such an environment makes the country a favourable hotspot for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and a favourite location for companies seeking to register legal entities for crypto-related businesses, as per the press release.











Staying on top of compliance

Commenting on this announcement, Company officials said that at Bitget, they always embrace and follow the various regulatory frameworks set forth for digital assets and actively cooperate with governmental bodies to bring upon a better ecosystem. The global regulation of digital assets is advancing on a daily basis, and they actively observe the regulatory changes around the globe. They have a whole dedicated compliance team in place to focus on various regulatory compliance matters.

Bitget is committed to building a top-notch and robust team to support its compliance initiatives. The talent pool of Bitget’s compliance team has grown by 50% in the beginning of 2022, ensuring that the company is in full compliance with all relevant regulations.

Bitget strives to offer services and products to reflect its security and credibility standards. The recent moves made by the company to showcase its market presence can be highlighted by its USD 30 million investment in decentralised multi-wallet BitKeep and the launch of a USD 300 million user protection fund. Bitget has also been making considerable traction in entering the Web3 space, as evidenced by the launch of the USD 100 million Bitget Web3 Fund. The exchange has set up the fund aimed at promoting blockchain adoption and supporting promising startups capable of adding value to the space.





What does Bitget do?

Established in 2018, Bitget is a cryptocurrency exchange with copy trading services as one of its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution.







