Crypto exchange Binance blocks Bitcoin withdrawals

Binance is a blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes a digital asset exchange. This has left users unable to retrieve their money as the price of Bitcoin dropped. According to a Binance representative, a stuck transaction meant there was a backlog in the company’s systems meaning it was unable to fulfil people’s requests.

However, a Binance representative confirmed via Twitter that people’s funds were safe and assured users that the problems were due to take approximately 30 minutes to fix. Later, however, it was added that the issue would take a bit longer to fix than the representatives’ initial estimate. The representative restricted the replies to the tweet which resulted in only people he followed being permitted to respond to it publicly.