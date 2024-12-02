Crypto Derivatives section to be launched by CoinGecko

The cryptocurrency data aggregator is the first to provideinformation about crypto derivatives. In CoinGecko’s Derivatives section, userswill be able to browse more than 100 derivatives products offered by over 20derivatives exchanges. Thus, traders will have free, unimpeded access to vitalaggregated crypto derivatives data like price, open interest, basis, fundingrates, expiry dates, trading volume, and more.

The derivatives data will soon be made available onCoinGecko’s mobile app, and in its free public API. At launch, CoinGecko’susers will be able to have full access to three tools through which they willview the Crypto Derivatives Market:

1.Derivatives Product Overview2.Derivatives Exchanges Overview3.Derivatives Exchanges Profile (e.g., BitMEX)