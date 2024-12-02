Crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX rolls out KYC programme

The exchange will require all of the platform’s clients to provide ID requirements for verification as part of its KYC procedures. As countries across the globe are starting to come up with regulations governing the cryptocurrency industry, crypto exchanges are likewise implementing necessary changes to comply with new laws.

The cryptocurrency derivatives exchange will confirm its users’ location and identity by requiring them to upload the necessary documents. BitMEX’s User Verification Programme is similar to the ID checks implemented on other exchanges and should take a short time to complete. The exchange will assist corporate users through the verification process.