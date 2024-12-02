Crypto custody provider Anchorage launches voting platform

Institutional cryptocurrency custody provider Anchorage has launched an on-chain governance voting platform for MakerDAO’s Maker (MKR) token holders, in an attempt to increase voter turnout. Anchorage said the voting platform, dubbed Anchorage Governance, will help its clients who hold MKR to participate in the upcoming Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) vote on 15 November 2019, as well as all subsequent executive votes.

The platform took “several months” to build and is for executive votes only and not polling, Diogo Monica, co-founder and president of Anchorage, told The Block. With the platform, Anchorage’s clients, which include some big-name investment firms such as a16z, Polychain and Paradigm, can now participate in voting for governance decisions like adjustments to the Stability Fee, Daily Savings Rate, and portfolio collateral types.