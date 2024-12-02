Crypto custodian Fireblocks raises USD 550 mln

The funding round was co-led by D1 Capital Partners and Spark Capital with participation from General Atlantic, Index Ventures, Mammoth, CapitalG, Altimeter, Iconiq Strategic Partners, Canapi Ventures, and Parafi Growth Fund.

With USD 2 trillion in digital assets transferred, the Fireblocks’ platform now supports 30+ blockchains and 1,000 cryptocurrencies, and is powering digital asset use cases across trading, gaming, NFTs, digital securities, and payments that will allow businesses, web 2.0 players and enterprises, including financial institutions, to participate in the digital asset economy.

The Fireblocks Network connects members to the crypto capital markets ecosystem and allows instant settlements. To date, Fireblocks customers have amassed USD 45 billion assets under custody on the platform. With the launch of Aave Arc, Fireblocks has opened decentralized finance for institutional players.

Fireblocks has established a secure multi-layer infrastructure that is at the heart of its platform. With this, partnering businesses now have the capacity to accept digital assets and cryptocurrencies securely.