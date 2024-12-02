Credits introduces beta version of blockchain platform-as-a-service

The beta version will enable adopters to use the full range of development tools and capabilities for free to create their own blockchain applications. Credits offers a range of free to full enterprise access levels and different hosting options.

Credits’ platform addresses the challenges of establishing provenance, authentication and reconciliation faced by many industries, as it is interoperable, customizable, enterprise-ready and easy to use.

Credits has been working in direct partnership with the Isle of Man Government on several use cases. It believes that numerous government services can benefit directly from blockchain technology, and its ability to demonstrate this has been attracting other government and institutional interest.