Credits enables blockchain-as-a-service for UK public sector organisations

The Credits platform enables organisations to build blockchain technologies that address the challenges of establishing provenance, authentication and reconciliation faced by many industry sectors, including central and local government as well as other public sector bodies.

Credits has been working in direct partnership with the Isle of Man Government on several initiatives – including the first known government service to be run on blockchain. A great deal of public sector services can benefit directly from blockchain technology and Credits work with the Isle of Man Government has attracted increased interest from other Government entities as a result.