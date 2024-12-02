Credit Suisse enters a strategic partnership with Taurus

The two companies have already been collaborating, but this new partnership aims to solidify their partnership, particularly since Credit Suisse has participated as the lead investor in a Series B funding round for Taurus. The funding round also saw the participation of Deutsche Bank, Pictet, and Lebanese Cedar Mundi Ventures for a total of USD 65 million. Arab Bank Switzerland and Swiss real-estate group Investis also joined the new round as existing investors.

Regarding this new funding round, Taurus officials cited by finews.com expressed their gratitude and welcomed the help of high-profile investors such as Credit Suisse in order to further develop their platform and achieve the ability to support any type of digital asset, even beyond cryptocurrencies.

Credit Suisse Switzerland officials cited by the same source talked about the strategic partnership with Taurus and described it as a cornerstone of the Swiss Bank division's digital assets strategy, as well as an important step towards the goal of becoming the leading Swiss bank in the area. The partnership will allow Credit Suisse to focus on clients with an affinity for digital assets that go beyond traditional banking services.

Other developments from Credit Suisse and Taurus

In December 2022, UK-based financial app Curve has closed a deal to fund its first USD 1 billion in loans with a facility provided by Credit Suisse. The deal allowed Curve to expand its lending operation, Curve Flex, across the UK, the EU, and the US. In the same month, fintech Sunbit has announced that it has closed a USD 250 million revolving debt facility with Credit Suisse and Waterfall Asset Management to diversify its financing sources.

In February 2022, digital asset platform for banks Taurus has partnered with blockchain regtech Coinfirm in order to improve the transparency of the digital assets and blockchain economy. With Confirm being committed to helping merchants in building their businesses and consumers in paying for non-discretionary expenses, it worked with Credit Suisse and Waterfall Asset Management in closing the USD 250 million debt facility. The facility will help the company increase its number of transactions, while simultaneously scaling its business.

Through the Coinfirm collaboration, Taurus-PROTECTTM – Taurus’ custody solution – continued to give clients more choice when it came to managing anti-money laundering and fraud risks, in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations.