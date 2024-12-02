Crédit Agricole division joins blockchain post-trade trial

In 2016, a group of European financial institutions – BNP Paribas Securities Services, Caisse des Dépôts, Euroclear, Euronext, S2iEM, Société Générale and Paris EUROPLACE – unveiled working on a post-trade services project based on blockchain, with the stated goal of “focusing on new solutions that will give small and mid-sized companies...easier access to the financing they need”.

CACEIS, the division of Crédit Agricole that focuses on asset servicing, has signed an investment agreement with the group to help clear the way for French municipal bonds to be issued digitally via blockchain. The company’s work is not its first project related to the technology. In March 2017, CACEIS collaborated with bitcoin exchange Bitstamp to let investment funds accept Bitcoin, according to CoinDesk.