CrecoFin teams up with Currencycloud for its multi-currency account infrastructure





The integration of Currencycloud Spark will allow CrescoFin to accept up to 30 currencies and clients will be able to pay, collect, and hold multiple currency accounts under one unique SWIFT IBAN, allowing access to CrescoFin’s core product, globally. In addition, customers will be able to convert at a time that suits them, rather than being forced to convert at point of sale or purchase, avoiding FX charges and converting when the market suits them.

The integration of Currencycloud is one of the infrastructure improvements CrescoFin is making over the coming months, to develop a user-friendly line-up of digital banking services.