CoverYou accepts Bitcoin payments, partners Mollie to protect against volatility

The company will only accept this form of payment from those who choose to pay the annual cumulative fee. For monthly payments, clients will continue to use the traditional online payment methods.

CoverYou relies on iDeal for the bulk of the payments it receives. It is one of the most used local ecommerce payment systems in the Netherlands. It allows customers to buy and pay for goods and services on the internet with direct online transfers from their bank accounts.

In order to protect itself from Bitcoin volatility, the company will receive payments made in Bitcoin through Mollie, an online payment processor also based in the Netherlands. That means the company will receive EUR in their bank account and will not directly own any Bitcoin.