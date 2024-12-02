Corlytics launches Crypto Tracker

The latest solution offered by Corlytics is designed to provide financial markets with a single view of the crypto regulatory content and support companies and trading customers with their regulatory compliance.

As crypto regulation will continue to expand globally and become more present on the financial markets, the Crypto Tracker aims to offer the latest news regarding regulations in various fields, including cryptocurrency, blockchain, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), fraud, anti-money laundering (AML), anti-bribery and corruption (ABC), and combating terrorism financing (CTF).

By gathering all the latest information regarding regulation in one channel, Corlytics’ Crypto Tracker will become the perfect tool for financial institutions to comply with the latest rules and regulations, without worrying about missing important updates.