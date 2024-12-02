Copper raises USD 50 mln in Series B round





The funding was co-led by Dawn Capital and Target Global, and included Illuminate Financial Management, as well as existing investors LocalGlobe and MMC Ventures. Dawn Capital and Target Global led Copper’s Series A funding in February 2020, bringing total capital raised to date to USD 60 million.

The safekeeping of digital assets is a component for large or traditional institutions looking to enter the cryptocurrency space and specialist crypto custodians have become desirable entities, according to CoinDesk. Copper’s raise reflects the run that has been happening across the cryptocurrency industry in the last several months.