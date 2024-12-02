Utilising Copper’s ClearLoop off-exchange settlement solution, clients can convert off-exchange balanced into USDC and use the stablecoin for instant trading and settlement across connected exchanges without moving assets outside Copper’s solution. By combining ClearLoop with the digital dollar, institutions benefit from higher capital efficiency and faster trade execution.

The two companies will work together to offer services tailored to their clients' demands and needs while remaining committed to compliance with industry regulation requirements and laws.











Expanding USDC settlement support

The new integration allows institutions to trade and settle in USDC while assets remain secure in custody via ClearLoop. Copper built a secure suite of products and services required for the safe custody and trade of digital assets. At the core of its infrastructure is ClearLoop with a focus on custody and collateral management.

On the platform, settlements occur between the client and the exchange, so funds never leave Copper’s custody. To mitigate insolvency risks against Copper, the company established a dedicated account structure for ClearLoop protected by an English Law Trust. Additionally, the platform ensures that sufficient collateral is maintained by the exchange to satisfy settlement obligations arising from client trading activity.

The partnership with Circle allows Copper to offer its clients flexible trading options utilising USDC that can be used within Copper ClearLoop, which enables them to manage collateral and settle trades across multiple exchanges. This happens while mitigating counterparty risk and increasing capital efficacy.

The two companies are committed to offering an optimised infrastructure. The further integration of the stablecoin into Copper’s platform will help simplify and improve settlement, unlocking new utility for USDC across exchanges, according to Circle representatives.