CoolBitX gets USD 16.7 million to make crypto more bank-friendly

The National Development Fund of Taiwan, Korean crypto exchange BitSonic, and Japanese financial company Monex have also joined the round. In 2020, the startup’s focus is on new products and features that comply with new rules from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that require businesses to collect and pass information about customers when transferring funds between entities.

Several Asian countries, including Singapore, South Korea and Japan, swiftly responded to the token boom of 2017 with regulatory proposals and enforcement, according to CoinDesk. As such, crypto companies in these regions must follow strict anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) procedures.