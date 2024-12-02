CoolBitX, Binance Chain team up for hardware wallet

Dubbed CoolWallet S, it is meant to store Binance’s cryptocurrencies. According to IBS Intelligence, the CoolBitX wallet was the first credit card-sized hardware wallet allowing for Bluetooth-enabled smartphone pairing, and via this special edition, the Binance Chain community will be able to store BUSD, BNB, and to integrate with decentralised crypto exchange Binance DEX for peer-to-peer trading.

The solution was initially released in 2018 to free hardware wallets from USB connections to computers. Its aim is to store and protect multiple digital assets, such as BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BCH, ZEN, BNB, and ERC20 tokens.