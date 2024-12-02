Contour closes its Series A+ funding





After starting as the Voltron Letter of Credit consortium, the company was incorporated in Singapore in January 2020, backed by seven global banks – Bangkok Bank, BNP Paribas, CTBC, HSBC, ING, SEB, and Standard Chartered. Enterprise blockchain company R3, Bain & Company and developer CryptoBLK were also involved from the start. All participated in the Series A+ funding with the addition of Citi and SMBC.

Apart from the nine shareholder banks, a further ten banks have joined the network and a total of 13 are live on the platform, following the transition to a production network in October 2020.