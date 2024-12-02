Contis, Bitpanda launch multi-asset debit card

This multi-asset proposition was created after combining Contis’ ‘zero-balance’ Buffer technology with Bitpanda’s European-wide, multi-service platform has created one of the most powerful multi-asset propositions available – the Bitpanda Card. The new ‘zero balance’ technology removes the need to liquidate assets before spending. Any digital assets a user has in their Bitpanda account can now be converted automatically to fiat at point-of sale, both online and in store, wherever Visa is accepted.

With more than 55 digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, precious metals, and fiat available to hold on the Bitpanda platform, this card pushes the boundaries of crypto and asset spending in Europe. The card can be linked to any asset in a user's Bitpanda portfolio and through the app, cardholders can switch, say from cryptocurrency to gold, and spend in real-time.