ConsenSys rolls out compliance service for Ethereum blockchain tokens

The automated service scans blockchains for regulatory compliance including anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism, and KYC guidelines and legal requirements. The service offers what the blockchain startup describes as ‘know your transaction’.

KYT is designed to preserve the privacy of customers by evaluating behaviours of an address rather than the identity of participants. Codefi Compliance also offers clients tools for risk assessment, risk management, and risk investigations. From a unified backend control panel, users can manage global operations from one account including adjusting compliance settings according to jurisdiction.